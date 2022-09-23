Brokerages Set SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Price Target at $625.00

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $625.00.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SALRF shares. Danske upgraded shares of SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SalMar ASA from 639.00 to 610.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.
SALRF opened at $56.60 on Tuesday. SalMar ASA has a 12 month low of $56.60 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.54.
SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, the United States, Canada, Norway, rest of Europe, and internationally. It is involved in the broodfish, lumpfish, and smolt production activities; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, packaging, processing, and selling farmed salmon.
