Analysts Set Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Target Price at $13.75

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

Separately, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shell Midstream Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLX. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 171,002 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 188.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 135,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 88,279 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 236.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 968,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,098,000 after acquiring an additional 680,300 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 2,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,257 shares during the period.

Shell Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners stock opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day moving average of $14.64. Shell Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.32.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 97.11% and a return on equity of 98.64%. The company had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 99.17%.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

