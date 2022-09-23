Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 542 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 885% compared to the typical volume of 55 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ELYS. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Elys Game Technology from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Elys Game Technology from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elys Game Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Elys Game Technology by 132.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Elys Game Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Elys Game Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elys Game Technology Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ELYS opened at $0.42 on Friday. Elys Game Technology has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $5.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 3.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 42.69% and a negative return on equity of 153.29%. The business had revenue of $10.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elys Game Technology will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers lottery, online casino games, sports betting, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; virtual sports products; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

