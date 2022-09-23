Brokerages Set ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) PT at $13.90

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.90.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMSSY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ams-OSRAM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered ams-OSRAM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Get ams-OSRAM alerts:

ams-OSRAM Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMSSY opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. ams-OSRAM has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $10.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.23.

About ams-OSRAM

ams-OSRAM ( OTCMKTS:AMSSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. ams-OSRAM had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Semiconductor and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductor segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as LEDs, lasers, and optical and image sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ams-OSRAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ams-OSRAM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.