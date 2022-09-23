Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HMLP. Citigroup upgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.25 to $9.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Höegh LNG Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HMLP opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.03 million, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.97. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $9.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Höegh LNG Partners ( NYSE:HMLP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $36.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 46.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 588.0% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 125,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 106,885 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the second quarter valued at about $189,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,053,546 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,471,000 after buying an additional 126,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. As of March 31, 2022, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. Höegh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

