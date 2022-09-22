Mechanics Bank Trust Department Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,215,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,360,000 after purchasing an additional 491,891 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 26,057.7% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,859,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837,436 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,811,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,036,000 after purchasing an additional 290,890 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,055,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,959,000 after purchasing an additional 21,277 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 989,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,874 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $205.91 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $186.95 and a twelve month high of $306.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.09.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (VBK)
- The Worst May be Over for Target, But is the Stock Safe to Buy?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Two Fun Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Novavax Remains a Risk-On Stock in a Risk-Off Market
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.