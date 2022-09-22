Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 175 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 723,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,464,000 after buying an additional 42,370 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,970,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,579,000 after buying an additional 68,277 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 89,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 151,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after purchasing an additional 50,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE MRK opened at $84.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.74. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.50 and a 12 month high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.28.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.