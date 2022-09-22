P.A.W. Capital Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old Port Advisors increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 54,035 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 27,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 965 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 4,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 2.3 %

CSCO stock opened at $41.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $170.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.10.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at $29,762,970.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

