ACG Wealth Sells 1,000 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

ACG Wealth reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 44,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 31,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 27.7% during the second quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 164,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after acquiring an additional 35,603 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 48,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 9,561 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $38.51 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.62. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.45 and a 52-week high of $52.42.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

