Private Advisor Group LLC Has $22 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,971 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $22,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $134.77 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $6,013,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,814,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,897,182,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,142,416 shares of company stock valued at $295,973,941. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

