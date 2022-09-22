Private Advisor Group LLC Has $22 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,971 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $22,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $134.77 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.52.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.41.
Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart
In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $6,013,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,814,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,897,182,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,142,416 shares of company stock valued at $295,973,941. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
