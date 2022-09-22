Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Increases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $947,274,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 26,472.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $28,786,000 after buying an additional 2,372,503 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Oracle by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,068,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,571,000 after buying an additional 1,967,853 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Oracle by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $531,468,000 after buying an additional 1,953,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,399,550,000 after buying an additional 1,886,260 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $66.75 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $179.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.96 and a 200 day moving average of $74.64.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $78,077,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

