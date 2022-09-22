Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Boosted by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Amgen by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 63,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 107,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,270,000 after buying an additional 27,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amgen Stock Down 1.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.13.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $224.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The company has a market cap of $120.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.39.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.38 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.76%.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.