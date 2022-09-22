Atticus Wealth Management LLC Buys 297 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 5,940.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Dollar General by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter worth $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 119.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Down 2.2 %

Dollar General stock opened at $240.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.11. The stock has a market cap of $54.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.02. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on DG. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dollar General news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total value of $25,866,121.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,418,557.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,422 shares of company stock valued at $67,506,787 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

