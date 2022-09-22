Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Increased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $15,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $224.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45. The firm has a market cap of $120.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 65.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.13.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

