Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 26,944 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $18,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel Trading Down 1.7 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.96.

INTC opened at $28.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.54 and its 200-day moving average is $40.53. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $28.42 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.