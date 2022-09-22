Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $180,000 Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in PayPal were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $1,873,879,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in PayPal by 410.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $816,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678,823 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438,958 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,872,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $563,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,934 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $91.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $105.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $279.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PayPal to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.