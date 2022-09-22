Atticus Wealth Management LLC Buys 300 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 8,046.2% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,741 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Sysco by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sysco by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SYY stock opened at $78.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Sysco to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

