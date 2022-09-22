Evanson Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,448,000 after buying an additional 5,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $130.31 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $124.80 and a one year high of $154.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.19.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

