Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 10.4% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $380.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $405.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $411.93. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

