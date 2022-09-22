KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 7.6% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $40,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 166.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,425,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 18,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,736,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.7 %
iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $380.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $405.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.93. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
- The Worst May be Over for Target, But is the Stock Safe to Buy?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Two Fun Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Novavax Remains a Risk-On Stock in a Risk-Off Market
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.