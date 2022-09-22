Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $234.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.05. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $218.00 and a 52-week high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

