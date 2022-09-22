Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 698 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VHT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $227.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.77. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $217.12 and a twelve month high of $268.72.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

