Atticus Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1,302.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Caterpillar by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 71,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,776,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 185,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,409,000 after purchasing an additional 51,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $171.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.08 and a 1 year high of $237.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.27.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Caterpillar to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.38.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

