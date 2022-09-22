Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 305,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,949 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $115,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

IVV opened at $380.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $405.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $411.93. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

