Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $522,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 187.6% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $262,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $643,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.92.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $420.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $419.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $431.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). The business had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

