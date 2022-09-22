Atticus Wealth Management LLC Buys 276 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 530.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 598,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $188,191,000 after purchasing an additional 59,217 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 3,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LH. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,245,002.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at $487,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $213.40 on Thursday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $212.40 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.65.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.26 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 13.78%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Further Reading

