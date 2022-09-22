Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 29 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $420.20 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $431.56.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.92.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

