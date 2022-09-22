Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $1,005,096,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Lam Research by 229.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 414,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,852,000 after acquiring an additional 288,808 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Lam Research by 43.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,117,000 after acquiring an additional 279,193 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Lam Research by 38.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 953,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,812,000 after acquiring an additional 263,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP grew its position in Lam Research by 115.3% in the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 463,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,913,000 after acquiring an additional 248,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX stock opened at $398.65 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $375.87 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $461.25 and a 200 day moving average of $472.95. The company has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 37.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on LRCX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $610.30.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.