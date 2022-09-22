Atticus Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,997,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $420.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $419.31 and a 200 day moving average of $431.56. The firm has a market cap of $111.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

