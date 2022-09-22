Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $200,000 Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW opened at $401.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $455.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $480.24. The stock has a market cap of $81.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 441.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $401.39 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total transaction of $1,127,184.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,895.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $1,238,152.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total transaction of $1,127,184.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,895.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,922 shares of company stock worth $15,146,557. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.84.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

