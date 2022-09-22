Atticus Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $42.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.49.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 28.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on WFC. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.