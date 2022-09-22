Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $48,000 Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 245.1% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 43.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Prologis from $134.00 to $133.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.31.

Prologis Stock Down 2.1 %

PLD stock opened at $108.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.17 and its 200-day moving average is $135.68. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.46 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.20%.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

