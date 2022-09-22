Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,427 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $481,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Intel by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 756,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $38,949,000 after purchasing an additional 113,312 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 157,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rench Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118,153 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.96.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $28.47 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $28.42 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

