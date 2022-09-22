Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC reduced its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,480,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $813,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212,150 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,150,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,321,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,453 shares during the period. RWWM Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 170.2% in the 1st quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 2,733,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $297,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,049 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,714,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $621,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,422 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,925,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,289 shares during the period. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BABA opened at $81.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.13 and its 200-day moving average is $98.57. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $182.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $216.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.53.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

