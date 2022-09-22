Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.9% of Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.35.
AbbVie Trading Down 1.0 %
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AbbVie Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.
AbbVie Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AbbVie (ABBV)
- The Worst May be Over for Target, But is the Stock Safe to Buy?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Two Fun Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Novavax Remains a Risk-On Stock in a Risk-Off Market
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.