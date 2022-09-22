Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.9% of Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.35.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $140.31 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.93 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

