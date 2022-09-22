Pacific Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,803 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,803 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,684,000 after acquiring an additional 9,066 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 105,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $92.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.01. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $88.53 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

