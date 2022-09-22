Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 532.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of MS stock opened at $86.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $148.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.10.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.11). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.38.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Stories

