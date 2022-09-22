Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 880 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IDXX. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 529.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.57.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $333.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $371.68 and a 200-day moving average of $409.71. The firm has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.50 and a 1-year high of $689.95.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

