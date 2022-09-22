Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,844 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,775 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $12,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.21.

Salesforce Trading Down 1.4 %

CRM stock opened at $147.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $147.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.39, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.06 and its 200 day moving average is $179.01.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.07, for a total transaction of $347,461.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,193,909,863.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,239.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.07, for a total value of $347,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,193,909,863.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,946 shares of company stock worth $11,992,250 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.