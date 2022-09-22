IMS Capital Management Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,592 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 1.0% of IMS Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,259. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $142.12 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $142.00 and a one year high of $355.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.46.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

