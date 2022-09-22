Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its stake in 3M by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 2,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of 3M by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 7,739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet cut 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.43.

Insider Activity

3M Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M stock opened at $114.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $114.11 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.21.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

