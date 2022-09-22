Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $18,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,565,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,171,334,000 after purchasing an additional 185,683 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,343,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,004,568,000 after buying an additional 222,549 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Paychex by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,233,017,000 after buying an additional 1,445,699 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Paychex by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,895,918,000 after buying an additional 553,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Paychex by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,443,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,698,137,000 after buying an additional 3,122,688 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.75.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $3,584,468.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,990,780.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $3,584,468.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,990,780.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,583.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX opened at $117.91 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.55 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.36. The stock has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.29%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

