Atticus Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1,302.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 173.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.2% in the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.4% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $171.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $90.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.08 and a 1-year high of $237.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

