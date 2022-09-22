Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $50,000 Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 729.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth $32,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE NVO opened at $99.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $91.51 and a 52 week high of $122.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.83 and a 200-day moving average of $109.30.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.5836 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVO. BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

