Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $1.70 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 413.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,248 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.16.

