Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stake Trimmed by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 723,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,464,000 after purchasing an additional 42,370 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,970,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,579,000 after purchasing an additional 68,277 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 89,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 151,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,601,000 after purchasing an additional 50,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of MRK opened at $84.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.96 and a 200 day moving average of $87.74. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.50 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72. The firm has a market cap of $214.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.