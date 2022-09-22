Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $501,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,565,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,507,000 after buying an additional 275,105 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,658,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,072,000 after purchasing an additional 619,875 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,474,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,655,000 after purchasing an additional 58,686 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 449.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,624,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,486,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,591 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $29.00 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $28.95 and a 1-year high of $30.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.49.

