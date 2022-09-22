Adams Asset Advisors LLC Purchases 5,700 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 1.7% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 10.3% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $4,231,000. Finally, Oldfather Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.35.

ABBV stock opened at $140.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.60. The company has a market cap of $248.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.72. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.93 and a twelve month high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

