NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,169 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 5,922 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 401.9% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 150,760 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,340,000 after acquiring an additional 120,721 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 311.8% in the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,188 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $285.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.91.

NVIDIA stock opened at $132.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $126.17 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.39 and a 200-day moving average of $186.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

