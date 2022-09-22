Rockland Trust Co. Takes $208,000 Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,273 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AKAM. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10,159.2% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 54,504,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $63,892,000 after buying an additional 53,972,730 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,134,716,000 after acquiring an additional 254,437 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,243,983 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $378,851,000 after purchasing an additional 57,576 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,267,733 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $265,415,000 after purchasing an additional 42,697 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,259,687 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $264,474,000 after purchasing an additional 308,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 2.5 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on AKAM. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.21.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $83.80 on Thursday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.78 and a 52-week high of $123.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.32 and its 200 day moving average is $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.66.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $903.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

